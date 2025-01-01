Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*FULLY LOADED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;> </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING TRUCK WITH A CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR, AND EVERY OPTION POSSIBLE!! THE VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17 ALLOYS RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO START STOP, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,400 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! ** BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COOY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;> </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>Auto Resale Inc</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>56 Martin Ross Ave</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>North York, ON M3J 2L4</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>647-862-7904</span></span></p>

2018 Ford Escape

185,670 KM

$13,399

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SEL AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*

12314735

2018 Ford Escape

SEL AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,670KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD6JUA12835

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,670 KM

2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING TRUCK WITH A CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR, AND EVERY OPTION POSSIBLE!! THE VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17" ALLOYS RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO START STOP, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,400 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! ** BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COOY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Ford Escape