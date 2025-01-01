$13,399+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,670 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*FULLY LOADED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING TRUCK WITH A CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR, AND EVERY OPTION POSSIBLE!! THE VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17" ALLOYS RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO START STOP, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,400 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! ** BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COOY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
