<p>**SAFETY INCLUDED**SEL AWD**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING TRUCK BEING SOLD AT AN EVEN BETTER PRICE!! THIS ESCAPE IS LOADED WITH 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, BEAUTIFUL GREY EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY, FACTORY NAVIGATION, SYNC AUDIO SYSTEM, PANO ROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED SEATS, 2 KEYS, AND PEPPY 2.0L TURBO ENGINE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP CHEAP PRICE OF $10,599 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE! </p><p>***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL  647-862-7904 </p><p>PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

185,855 KM

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,855KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD4JUB56058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford Escape