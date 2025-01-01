$10,599+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD *SAFETY INCL*SEL AWD*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,855 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY INCLUDED**SEL AWD**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
2018 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING TRUCK BEING SOLD AT AN EVEN BETTER PRICE!! THIS ESCAPE IS LOADED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, BEAUTIFUL GREY EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY, FACTORY NAVIGATION, SYNC AUDIO SYSTEM, PANO ROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED SEATS, 2 KEYS, AND PEPPY 2.0L TURBO ENGINE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP CHEAP PRICE OF $10,599 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!
***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
