Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

21,125 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

21,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8491690
  • Stock #: D45793
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HDXJUD45793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,125 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW.  ONLY 21K KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 21,125 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Solstic...
 106,611 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 LARI...
 56,651 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory