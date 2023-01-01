Menu
2018 Ford Escape

118,503 KM

Details Description Features

$19,390

+ tax & licensing
$19,390

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,390

+ taxes & licensing

118,503KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9635209
  Stock #: 3271
  VIN: 1FMCU0HD6JUA87465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,503 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL PACKAGE | TURBO CHARGED 1.5 LITRE ECO BOOST | NAVIGATION | LEATHER SEATS | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | BACK UP CAMERA | FOG LIGHTS | SUNROOF | POWERED LIFTGATE | HEATED MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | REAR CLIMATE CONTROL | COMPASS | 17INCH STEEL WHEELS | SPARE TIRE | STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS | 4 WHEEL ABS BRAKING SYSTEM | CHILD SEAT ANCHORS | CHILD SAFETY LOCKS | DUAL SIDE MOUNTED AIR BAGS | FRONT & REAR STABILIZER BAR | 5 SEATER AND MUCH MORE!!!

 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $495. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

"This vehicle is not driveable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and E-Testing are available for $495."

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

 

Prices are subject to finance payment. Cash prices may vary. 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

SEL PACKAGE | NAVI | LEATHER | REAR CAM | ECOBOOST
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

