Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 18pt; margin-bottom: 4pt;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Adventure in Blue: The 2018 Ford Explorer XLT</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Ready to take on the city streets or the open road? This </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2018 Ford Explorer XLT</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> perfectly balances rugged capability with sophisticated style. Finished in a striking </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Blue Metallic</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> and paired with a sharp </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Ebony Black interior</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>, this SUV commands attention without saying a word.</span></span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>The Ultimate Family Command Center:</span></h2><ul style=margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0; padding-inline-start: 48px;><li dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 16pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; aria-level=1><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; role=presentation><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Bold Presence:</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> The XLT trim elevates the Explorers chiseled body with upgraded exterior accents, including the signature Foundry Gray grille with chrome bars.</span></span></h2></li><li dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 16pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; aria-level=1><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; role=presentation><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Power and Confidence:</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> Under the hood, the standard </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> delivers a robust 290 horsepower, ensuring you have the passing power you need, whether youre loaded with family, gear, or both.</span></span></h2></li><li dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 16pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; aria-level=1><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; role=presentation><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Intuitive Tech:</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> Stay connected and in control with </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> and the enhanced </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>SYNC® infotainment system</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> (available on this trim), keeping your drive simple and focused.</span></span></h2></li><li dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 16pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; aria-level=1><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 12pt; role=presentation><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Room for Everything:</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> With </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>three rows of seating</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> for up to seven passengers, a flexible 50/50 split third-row, and massive cargo capacity when the seats are folded, the Explorer is built for living—and packing for it.</span></span></h2></li></ul><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-78950429-7fff-7235-cd27-ad78887cfd66 style=font-size: 14pt;></span></p><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>The Blue on Black XLT is the smart choice for drivers who refuse to compromise on style, comfort, or genuine utility. </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Get behind the wheel and explore your world. </span></span></h2><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Special Finance Price: $23,999 | Cash Price: $25,499</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Odometer: 120,000 KM.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Business Hours:</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Sunday : Closed</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2018 Ford Explorer

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD - NOACCIDENTS|BACKUP|ALLOY|NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
13106987

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD - NOACCIDENTS|BACKUP|ALLOY|NAVI

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 1761344648
  2. 1761344648
  3. 1761344648
  4. 1761344648
  5. 1761344648
  6. 1761344648
  7. 1761344648
  8. 1761344648
  9. 1761344648
  10. 1761344648
  11. 1761344648
  12. 1761344648
  13. 1761344648
  14. 1761344648
  15. 1761344649
  16. 1761344649
  17. 1761344649
  18. 1761344649
  19. 1761344649
  20. 1761344649
  21. 1761344649
  22. 1761344649
  23. 1761344649
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D8XJGB81921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Adventure in Blue: The 2018 Ford Explorer XLTReady to take on the city streets or the open road? This 2018 Ford Explorer XLT perfectly balances rugged capability with sophisticated style. Finished in a striking Blue Metallic and paired with a sharp Ebony Black interior, this SUV commands attention without saying a word.The Ultimate Family Command Center:
  • Bold Presence: The XLT trim elevates the Explorer's chiseled body with upgraded exterior accents, including the signature Foundry Gray grille with chrome bars.
  • Power and Confidence: Under the hood, the standard 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine delivers a robust 290 horsepower, ensuring you have the passing power you need, whether you're loaded with family, gear, or both.
  • Intuitive Tech: Stay connected and in control with Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start and the enhanced SYNC® infotainment system (available on this trim), keeping your drive simple and focused.
  • Room for Everything: With three rows of seating for up to seven passengers, a flexible 50/50 split third-row, and massive cargo capacity when the seats are folded, the Explorer is built for living—and packing for it.

The Blue on Black XLT is the smart choice for drivers who refuse to compromise on style, comfort, or genuine utility. Get behind the wheel and explore your world.

 

 

Special Finance Price: $23,999 | Cash Price: $25,499

Odometer: 120,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

 

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium - 10SPD|5.0|TRACKMODE|BREMBO for sale in North York, ON
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium - 10SPD|5.0|TRACKMODE|BREMBO 0 $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer LIMITED 4WD - NOACCIDENTS|BLINDSPOT|PRECOLLIS| for sale in North York, ON
2022 Ford Explorer LIMITED 4WD - NOACCIDENTS|BLINDSPOT|PRECOLLIS| 124,000 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i - NOACCIDENTS|LASER|AIRSUSP|LANEKEEP| for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i - NOACCIDENTS|LASER|AIRSUSP|LANEKEEP| 137,000 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2018 Ford Explorer