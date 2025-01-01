Menu
Special Finance Price: $20,999 | Cash Price: $21,499
2018 Ford Explorer Sport AWD 3.6L V6 - One Owner Vehicle - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Dual Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Pre-Collision Warning, Power Seats, Cruise Control, AUX, And Much More. Odometer: 132,000 KM.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details. Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2018 Ford Explorer

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Explorer

Sport AWD - CAMERA|NAVI|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP|SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
13168559

2018 Ford Explorer

Sport AWD - CAMERA|NAVI|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP|SUNROOF

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT4JGC29610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

