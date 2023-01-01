Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

  1. 1689193186
  2. 1689193186
  3. 1689193186
  4. 1689193186
  5. 1689193186
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10170954
  • Stock #: 9241
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFA99241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9241
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - 5.0 L GAS - 4X4 - TOW PKG - RUNNING BOARDS - SPRAY IN LINER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Perfect Auto Corp

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 221,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit T250
 124,000 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 257,000 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic

Email Perfect Auto Corp

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-0205

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory