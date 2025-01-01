Menu
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT | BANG & OLUFSEN | PANO | LOADED
193,473 KM
$28,985 + tax & licensing

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** V8 5.0! LARIAT! PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER! A MUST SEE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **

===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!

** GORGEOUS GREEN EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH BANG & OLUFSEN, NAVIGATION, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, ANDROID AUTO, 2H/4H/4L/4A, TRAILER BACK UP, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES

*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**

** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825

2018 Ford F-150

193,473 KM

$28,985

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT | BANG & OLUFSEN | PANO | LOADED

12538585

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT | BANG & OLUFSEN | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$28,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,473KM
VIN 1FTEW1E55JKF64280

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 193,473 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-XXXX

647-938-6825

$28,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2018 Ford F-150