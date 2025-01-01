$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT SPORT | RED LEATHER | PANO | LOADED
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,050KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG8JFA50935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 165,050 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! FULLY SERVICED! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** LARIAT V8 5.0! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM TWO TONE RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BANG & OLUFSEN SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, REAR HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, APPLE CARPLAY, 2H/4A/4H/4L, TRAILER BACK UP, 12V AC & 110 V PLUG INS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
