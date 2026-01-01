Menu
**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**XTR 4x4**TOW PKG**
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!**

2018 FORD F150 XLT CREW CAB 4x4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK IN AMAZING CONDITION WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS! THIS TRUCK IS OPTIONED WITH 18 CHROME WHEELS WITH WINTER TIRES, CLEAN RUST FREE BODY, MINT CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, 4x4 SELECTOR, TOW PKG WITH TRAILER BRAKE, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, BENCH SEATS, ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE, REARVIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $18,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! 
FINANCING AVAILABLE! 
*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
**PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904**

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave 
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

2018 Ford F-150

238,985 KM

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew 4x4 *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*

13488614

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew 4x4 *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,985KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E50JFA49491

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,985 KM

**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**XTR 4x4**TOW PKG**
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!**

2018 FORD F150 XLT CREW CAB 4x4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK IN AMAZING CONDITION WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS! THIS TRUCK IS OPTIONED WITH 18" CHROME WHEELS WITH WINTER TIRES, CLEAN RUST FREE BODY, MINT CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, 4x4 SELECTOR, TOW PKG WITH TRAILER BRAKE, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, BENCH SEATS, ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE, REARVIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $18,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! 
FINANCING AVAILABLE! 
*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
**PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904**

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave 
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-XXXX

647-862-7904

$18,999

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2018 Ford F-150