$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT Supercrew 4x4 *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 238,985 KM
Vehicle Description
**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**XTR 4x4**TOW PKG**
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!**
2018 FORD F150 XLT CREW CAB 4x4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK IN AMAZING CONDITION WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS! THIS TRUCK IS OPTIONED WITH 18" CHROME WHEELS WITH WINTER TIRES, CLEAN RUST FREE BODY, MINT CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, 4x4 SELECTOR, TOW PKG WITH TRAILER BRAKE, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, BENCH SEATS, ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE, REARVIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $18,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
**PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904**
Vehicle Features
