2018 Ford F-150

175,000 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9213751
  • Stock #: 5187
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E52JFB75187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5187
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FX4 SPORT PKG - 6.5 FOOT BOX - NAVIGATION - 5.0 L GAS - 4X4 - TOW PKG - TONNEAU COVER - SPRAY IN LINER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

