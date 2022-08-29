$30,900+ tax & licensing
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Perfect Auto Corp
416-740-0205
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9213751
- VIN: 1FTFW1E52JFB75187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FX4 SPORT PKG - 6.5 FOOT BOX - NAVIGATION - 5.0 L GAS - 4X4 - TOW PKG - TONNEAU COVER - SPRAY IN LINER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
