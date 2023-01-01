Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9787477

9787477 Stock #: 7627

7627 VIN: 1ftmf1e59jkc17627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 7627

Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.