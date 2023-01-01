$21,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
238,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 7627
- VIN: 1ftmf1e59jkc17627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - LONG BOX - 5.0 L GAS - 4X4 - TOW PKG - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
