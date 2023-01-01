Menu
2018 Ford F-150

238,000 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

XLT

Location

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

238,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9787477
  • Stock #: 7627
  • VIN: 1ftmf1e59jkc17627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7627
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - LONG BOX - 5.0 L GAS - 4X4 - TOW PKG - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

416-740-XXXX

416-740-0205

