2018 Ford F-250

223,908 KM

Details

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2018 Ford F-250

2018 Ford F-250

XLT 4WD SuperCab 6.75' Box

2018 Ford F-250

XLT 4WD SuperCab 6.75' Box

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

223,908KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708340
  • Stock #: 99334
  • VIN: 1ft7x2b65jec30421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 99334
  • Mileage 223,908 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - 6.2 L GAS - 4X4 - SHORT BOX - TOW PKG - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

