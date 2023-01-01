2018 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 3 , 9 0 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9708340

9708340 Stock #: 99334

99334 VIN: 1ft7x2b65jec30421

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 99334

Mileage 223,908 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.