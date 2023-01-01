$33,900+ tax & licensing
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-250
XLT 4WD SuperCab 6.75' Box
Location
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
223,908KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 99334
- VIN: 1ft7x2b65jec30421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,908 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - 6.2 L GAS - 4X4 - SHORT BOX - TOW PKG - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4