Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

160,094 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

  1. 1696524187
  2. 1696524188
  3. 1696524188
  4. 1696524187
  5. 1696524187
  6. 1696524187
  7. 1696524187
  8. 1696524187
  9. 1696524187
  10. 1696524187
  11. 1696524187
  12. 1696524188
  13. 1696524187
  14. 1696524187
  15. 1696524187
  16. 1696524187
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,094KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510134
  • Stock #: L2282
  • VIN: 1FADP3N28JL305146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,094 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $1500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

*** $1000 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! ask for Drona ext 805

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 119,245 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 130,171 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 132,839 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory