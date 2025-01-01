$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - 10SPD|5.0|TRACKMODE|BREMBO
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford Mustang GT represents the most significant refresh of this generation (S550), combining iconic design with an engineering leap forward. The Premium Fastback trim ensures you get the raw power of the Coyote 5.0L V8 paired with executive-level comfort and cutting-edge performance technology.Power & Groundbreaking Transmission
The centerpiece of this performance coupe is the updated 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 engine, delivering a muscular 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. This power is channeled through the revolutionary 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission (10R80), co-developed with General Motors.
10-Speed SelectShift®: This new transmission offers a wide ratio spread and closer steps between gears, allowing the engine to constantly stay in its power band. It delivers lightning-fast shifts, pushing the GT from 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds (when properly equipped) and outperforming the manual version in acceleration tests.
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): Classic muscle-car layout for exhilarating performance and driving dynamics.
The Premium trim elevates the interior experience from a sports car to a luxury-level performance coupe.
Enhanced Interior: Features upgraded materials, including leather upholstery and soft-touch surfaces throughout the cabin.
Heated & Cooled Seats: Standard power-adjustable heated and cooled front seats provide comfort for any climate.
SYNC® 3: Equipped with the optional 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system, offering a clean interface, navigation (if optioned), and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Digital Cluster (Optional): Many Premium models were optioned with the new-for-2018 12-inch fully digital and customizable gauge cluster, allowing the driver to personalize the display with different colors and layouts based on the selected drive mode.
Active Valve Performance Exhaust (Optional): Many GT Premium models include this feature, allowing the driver to control the V8's intoxicating exhaust note, from a quiet "Quiet" mode to a neighbor-waking "Track" mode.
Refreshed Exterior: The 2018 facelift includes a lower, more aggressive hood, redesigned headlights with signature LED lighting, and a revised front fascia that improves aerodynamics.
Odometer: 134,000 KM.
Special Finance Price: $34,999 | Cash Price: $36,499
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C).
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.
416-766-6226