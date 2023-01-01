Menu
2018 Ford Transit

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

T150

Location

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487205
  • Stock #: 6735
  • VIN: 1ftye1zm9jkb26735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 6735
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - ROOF RACK - DIVIDER - BACKUP CAMERA - 3.7 L GAS - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-XXXX

416-740-0205

