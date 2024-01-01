$26,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Transit
T250
2018 Ford Transit
T250
Location
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
416-740-0205
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftyr1cm4jkb19334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 9334
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - MEDIUM ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - 3.7 L GAS - BACK UP CAMERA - DIVIDER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSIT AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Perfect Auto Corp
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Perfect Auto Corp
416-740-0205
2018 Ford Transit