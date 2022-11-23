2018 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9352957

9352957 VIN: NMOLS7E75J1373520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Wheel Covers

