2018 GMC Sierra 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $69,999 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 7 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8291772

8291772 Stock #: 17028

17028 VIN: 1GT42YEY7JF216029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,793 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.