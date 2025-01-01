$17,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
2018 Honda Accord
TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F98JA802528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8286
- Mileage 199,745 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Honda Accord TOURING, black color with 199,000km (STK#8286) This vehicle was $18990 NOW ON SALE FOR $17990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Apple CarPlay
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
5.36 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Driver attention alert system
Premium brand
Capless fuel filler system
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
1 SUBWOOFER
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
450 WATTS
2.27 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 27 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
11.8 STEERING RATIO
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HOTSPOT WI-FI
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2018 Honda Accord