Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON

2018 Honda Civic

165,237 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1718204377
  2. 1718204377
  3. 1718204083
  4. 1718204081
  5. 1718204083
  6. 1718204082
  7. 1718204081
  8. 1718204083
  9. 1718204082
  10. 1718204081
  11. 1718204082
  12. 1718204081
  13. 1718204083
  14. 1718204083
  15. 1718204083
  16. 1718204082
  17. 1718204080
  18. 1718204082
  19. 1718204081
  20. 1718204081
  21. 1718204184
  22. 1718204183
  23. 1718204184
  24. 1718204184
  25. 1718204184
  26. 1718204184
  27. 1718204182
  28. 1718204184
  29. 1718204184
  30. 1718204185
  31. 1718204243
  32. 1718204254
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,237KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX 165,237 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A5 PROGRESSIV COUPE AWD NAVI LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Audi A5 PROGRESSIV COUPE AWD NAVI LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA 118,275 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSIST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 98K for sale in North York, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSIST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 98K 98,128 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic