$14,200+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
EX-T Man *CERTIFIED*MINT*
2018 Honda Civic
EX-T Man *CERTIFIED*MINT*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$14,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 181,450 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION 2018 HONDA CIVIC COUPE EX-T FOR SALE!!VEHICLE HAS MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, 16" ALLOY RIMS, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, RIGHT SIDE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $14,200 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904