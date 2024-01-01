Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>GREAT CONDITION 2018 HONDA CIVIC COUPE EX-T FOR SALE!!VEHICLE HAS MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, 16 ALLOY RIMS, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, RIGHT SIDE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $14,200 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p>

2018 Honda Civic

181,450 KM

Details Description Features

$14,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

EX-T Man *CERTIFIED*MINT*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

EX-T Man *CERTIFIED*MINT*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1721089112
  2. 1721089111
  3. 1721089112
  4. 1721089112
  5. 1721089112
  6. 1721089088
  7. 1721089112
  8. 1721089111
  9. 1721089111
  10. 1721089111
  11. 1721089112
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC3A39JH450417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 181,450 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION 2018 HONDA CIVIC COUPE EX-T FOR SALE!!VEHICLE HAS MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, 16" ALLOY RIMS, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, RIGHT SIDE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $14,200 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2018 Honda Civic EX-T Man *CERTIFIED*MINT* for sale in North York, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX-T Man *CERTIFIED*MINT* 181,450 KM $14,200 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD *CERTIFIED*MINT* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD *CERTIFIED*MINT* 129,850 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Macan S AWD *MINT*LOW KMS* for sale in North York, ON
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD *MINT*LOW KMS* 75,780 KM $38,750 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,200

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic