Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

154,190 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1728062422
  2. 1728062004
  3. 1728062422
  4. 1728062003
  5. 1728062005
  6. 1728061998
  7. 1728061999
  8. 1728062002
  9. 1728062005
  10. 1728062000
  11. 1728062003
  12. 1728062003
  13. 1728062002
  14. 1728062005
  15. 1728062005
  16. 1728062003
  17. 1728062002
  18. 1728062004
  19. 1728062004
  20. 1728062001
  21. 1728062234
  22. 1728062230
  23. 1728062234
  24. 1728062234
  25. 1728062233
  26. 1728062235
  27. 1728062235
  28. 1728062231
  29. 1728062232
  30. 1728062234
  31. 1728062234
  32. 1728062231
  33. 1728062234
  34. 1728062235
  35. 1728062234
  36. 1728062234
  37. 1728062235
  38. 1728062234
  39. 1728062234
  40. 1728062234
  41. 1728062390
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,190KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,190 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC SPORT LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC SPORT LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI CAMERA 89,280 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIV AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIV AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 84,778 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson LUXURY AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF A/CARPLAY CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson LUXURY AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF A/CARPLAY CAMERA 146,008 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic