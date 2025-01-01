$14,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda Civic
Sport Touring
2018 Honda Civic
Sport Touring
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,439KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SHHFK7H98JU302217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Door courtesy lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Black window trim
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
4.81 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Boost gauge
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Premium brand
Capless fuel filler system
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
1 SUBWOOFER
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
11 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
2.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
AUTO-ON IN REVERSE REAR WIPER
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER DASH TRIM
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER DOOR TRIM
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
11.1 STEERING RATIO
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
540 WATTS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2024 Tesla Model Y " 5,030 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX 139,306 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT *7 SEASTS * PANROOF* FRONTCAM* 194,792 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2018 Honda Civic