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<p class=isSelectedEnd>Accident free, well maintained Ontario vehicle finished in Grey over a Black interior. Known for its outstanding reliability, fuel efficiency, and excellent resale value, this 2018 Honda Civic LX is the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and modern technology.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Powered by Honda's dependable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this Civic delivers a smooth, efficient, and enjoyable driving experience whether you're commuting daily or heading out on a road trip.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-spread=false><li>Accident Free Ontario Vehicle</li><li>Well Maintained</li><li>LX Package</li><li>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine</li><li>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li>Back-Up Camera</li><li>Heated Front Seats</li><li>ECON Drive Mode</li><li>Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity</li><li>iPod Integration</li><li>Auxiliary & USB Inputs</li><li>Remote Keyless Entry</li></ul><p class=isSelectedEnd>This vehicle has been fully inspected, professionally detailed, and meticulously reconditioned to meet our highest standards.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Competitive financing options available with some of the lowest rates in the market. Extended warranty packages and nationwide shipping available.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Contact us today to schedule your appointment or virtual walkaround.</p><p><strong>Vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899. Financing administration fee of $999 applies where applicable.</strong></p>

2018 Honda Civic

159,000 KM

Details Description

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Honda Civic

LX|Accident Free|Well Maintained|Ontario Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
14533959

2018 Honda Civic

LX|Accident Free|Well Maintained|Ontario Vehicle

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

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Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F59JH004188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 004188
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free, well maintained Ontario vehicle finished in Grey over a Black interior. Known for its outstanding reliability, fuel efficiency, and excellent resale value, this 2018 Honda Civic LX is the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and modern technology.

Powered by Honda's dependable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this Civic delivers a smooth, efficient, and enjoyable driving experience whether you're commuting daily or heading out on a road trip.

Key Features:

  • Accident Free Ontario Vehicle
  • Well Maintained
  • LX Package
  • 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heated Front Seats
  • ECON Drive Mode
  • Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity
  • iPod Integration
  • Auxiliary & USB Inputs
  • Remote Keyless Entry

This vehicle has been fully inspected, professionally detailed, and meticulously reconditioned to meet our highest standards.

Competitive financing options available with some of the lowest rates in the market. Extended warranty packages and nationwide shipping available.

Contact us today to schedule your appointment or virtual walkaround.

Vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899. Financing administration fee of $999 applies where applicable.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Faraz Auto Sales

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
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$13,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Faraz Auto Sales

416-638-8132

2018 Honda Civic