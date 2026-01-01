$13,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
LX|Accident Free|Well Maintained|Ontario Vehicle
2018 Honda Civic
LX|Accident Free|Well Maintained|Ontario Vehicle
Location
Faraz Auto Sales
150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
416-638-8132
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 004188
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident free, well maintained Ontario vehicle finished in Grey over a Black interior. Known for its outstanding reliability, fuel efficiency, and excellent resale value, this 2018 Honda Civic LX is the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and modern technology.
Powered by Honda's dependable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this Civic delivers a smooth, efficient, and enjoyable driving experience whether you're commuting daily or heading out on a road trip.
Key Features:
- Accident Free Ontario Vehicle
- Well Maintained
- LX Package
- 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Back-Up Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- ECON Drive Mode
- Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity
- iPod Integration
- Auxiliary & USB Inputs
- Remote Keyless Entry
This vehicle has been fully inspected, professionally detailed, and meticulously reconditioned to meet our highest standards.
Competitive financing options available with some of the lowest rates in the market. Extended warranty packages and nationwide shipping available.
Contact us today to schedule your appointment or virtual walkaround.
Vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899. Financing administration fee of $999 applies where applicable.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-638-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-638-8132