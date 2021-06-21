Menu
2018 Honda Civic

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,488

+ tax & licensing
$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX MANUAL

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX MANUAL

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7366628
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E55JH023810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic Coupe LX - | Backup Camera |
Clean Carproof 44000KM

Standard LED daytime running lights and headlights - LED taillights - rear decklid spoiler - heated front seats - dual-zone automatic climate control - 7-inch color TFT center meter display with Driver Information Interface - Multi-angle rearview camera
Safety: ABS - EBD - VSA with Traction Control - Hill Start Assist - Six standard airbags -

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($599). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

