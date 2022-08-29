Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

56,437 KM

Details Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX SUNROOF H/SEATS BACKUP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

EX SUNROOF H/SEATS BACKUP CAMERA APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1665868127
  2. 1665868127
  3. 1665868129
  4. 1665868129
  5. 1665868129
  6. 1665868129
  7. 1665868129
  8. 1665868129
  9. 1665868129
  10. 1665868130
  11. 1665868129
  12. 1665868130
  13. 1665868130
  14. 1665868130
  15. 1665868130
  16. 1665868130
  17. 1665868130
  18. 1665868130
  19. 1665868130
  20. 1665868130
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

56,437KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9173476
  • Stock #: BB020419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,437 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2018 Honda Civic EX ...
 56,437 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 119,543 KM
$23,250 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 85,786 KM
$22,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory