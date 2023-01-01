$26,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,880
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan SE CVT SEDAN
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
92,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9581149
- Stock #: 154034
- VIN: 2HGFC2F64JH014202
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
