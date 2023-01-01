$21,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
EX-T | ACCIDENT FREE |
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 90,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Honda Civic, now available at AA Canada Inc. This sporty coupe offers a perfect balance of style, performance, and efficiency. Under the hood, it's powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 174 horsepower and 167 lb-ft of torque, which is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The front-wheel drive system provides excellent handling and a fun-to-drive experience, making it an excellent choice for drivers who want a responsive and engaging vehicle.
Inside, the Civic coupe offers a modern and comfortable cabin with advanced technology features. The infotainment system includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 10-speaker premium audio system. This vehicle also comes with a host of advanced safety and driver assistance features, including a rearview camera, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.
Overall, this Civic is a sporty and efficient coupe that offers exceptional performance, comfort, and technology. Visit AA Canada Inc today to test drive the 2018 Honda Civic EX-T coupe and experience its superior quality and performance firsthand.
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.
WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595
Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca
