2018 Honda Civic

90,506 KM

Details

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX-T | ACCIDENT FREE

2018 Honda Civic

EX-T | ACCIDENT FREE |

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

90,506KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9707386
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A37JH450464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2018 Honda Civic, now available at AA Canada Inc. This sporty coupe offers a perfect balance of style, performance, and efficiency. Under the hood, it's powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 174 horsepower and 167 lb-ft of torque, which is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The front-wheel drive system provides excellent handling and a fun-to-drive experience, making it an excellent choice for drivers who want a responsive and engaging vehicle.

 

Inside, the Civic coupe offers a modern and comfortable cabin with advanced technology features. The infotainment system includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 10-speaker premium audio system. This vehicle also comes with a host of advanced safety and driver assistance features, including a rearview camera, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

 

Overall, this Civic is a sporty and efficient coupe that offers exceptional performance, comfort, and technology. Visit AA Canada Inc today to test drive the 2018 Honda Civic EX-T coupe and experience its superior quality and performance firsthand.

 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 

WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595

 

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

647-350-1313
