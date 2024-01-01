$16,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2018 Honda CR-V
LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,476KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H30JH003317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7731
- Mileage 178,476 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Ontario of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 500 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Honda CR-V LX, black color with 178,000km (STK#7731) This vehicle was $18990 NOW ON SALE FOR $16990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind. All Carfax Canada History Reports will be available to view & print from our website www.fcmotors.ca or Shop.fcmotors.ca
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 500 cars, mostly Acura ,Audi ,BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota & Volvo. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $12.50 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2018 Honda CR-V