$27,987+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD|TURBO|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$27,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6341
- Mileage 124,312 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT INFO, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
