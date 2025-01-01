Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT INFO, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

124,312 KM

$27,987 + tax & licensing

2018 Honda CR-V

124,312 KM

Details Description

$27,987

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD|TURBO|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++

12273792

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD|TURBO|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,312KM
VIN 2HKRW2H9XJH113219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6341
  • Mileage 124,312 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT INFO, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Honda CR-V