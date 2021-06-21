Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda HR-V

39,308 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

EX

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7356809
  • Stock #: AN 00015
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H5XJM102049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Back
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,308 KM

Vehicle Description

** WHAT A BEAUTY! DONT MISS THIS ONE! JUST ARRIVED!! **

PROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START & POWER MOONROOF WITH TILT! Bluetooth, automatic on/off headlights, front wiper de-icer, fog lights, roof rails, cruise control, & dual-zone climate control! Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, HondaLink Assist Automatic Emergency Response System, & Tire Pressure Monitoring System! Fuel efficient CVT transmission with ECON mode make this the perfect commuter car! 60/40 split-folding second-row Magic Seats that lay flat or lift-up to create tons of rear cargo space! & MORE!

ACCIDENT FREE - CARFAX vehicle history reports available. One Owner SUV!

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

Vehicle Features

EX SUNROOF | LOW MILAGE | ONE OWNER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2018 Honda HR-V EX
 39,308 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X3 REAR CAM...
 109,102 KM
$30,985 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Macan S...
 121,203 KM
$37,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory