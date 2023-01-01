2018 Hyundai Elantra

$19,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 3.06 Axle Ratio 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Android Auto Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Instrument Panel Covered Bin Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents in-glass AM/FM antenna Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey driver's and front passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger's seatback pocket Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7.0 touch-screen display w/Apple CarPlay rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

