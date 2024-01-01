$13,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
SEL
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF7JU626121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1054
- Mileage 161,031 KM
Vehicle Description
***********COMING SOON*********
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.07 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
13.9 STEERING RATIO
DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
3 REAR HEADRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
