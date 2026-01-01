Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><em><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #333333; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0cm; padding: 0cm; background: white;>This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></em></p><hr><p><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS showroom BY APPOINTMENT and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></strong></p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

270,599 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE MODEL, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14432752

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE MODEL, HEATED SEATS

Location

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9598

  1. 14432752
  2. 14432752
  3. 14432752
  4. 14432752
  5. 14432752
  6. 14432752
  7. 14432752
  8. 14432752
  9. 14432752
  10. 14432752
  11. 14432752
  12. 14432752
  13. 14432752
  14. 14432752
  15. 14432752
  16. 14432752
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
270,599KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF3JH220211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,599 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS showroom BY APPOINTMENT and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Canada Finance

Used 2021 Toyota Camry XSE MODEL, HYBRID, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGAT for sale in North York, ON
2021 Toyota Camry XSE MODEL, HYBRID, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGAT 110,931 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic SPORT TOURING MODEL, HATCHBACK, LEATHER SEATS, SUN for sale in North York, ON
2020 Honda Civic SPORT TOURING MODEL, HATCHBACK, LEATHER SEATS, SUN 139,199 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid TOURING MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, for sale in North York, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid TOURING MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, 126,236 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Email Car Canada Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Canada Finance

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

Call Dealer

1 (855) 581-XXXX

(click to show)

1 (855) 581-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Canada Finance

1 (855) 581-9598

2018 Hyundai Elantra