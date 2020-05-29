+ taxes & licensing
Win a score on this 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Clean Carfax, Auto, One Owner while we have it. Comfortable but easy-moving, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine have lots of pep for a bargain price. It's loaded with the following options: Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, and Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. You've done your research, so stop by Golden Mile Chrysler at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 this weekend to get a deal that no one can beat! Serving our community since 1962, Golden Mile Chrysler is committed to meeting the sales and service needs of our customers. Whether your current dealership is currently experiencing closure due to the Covid-19 crisis or if you have recently moved to the area, Golden Mile Chrysler and its staff are equipped to help. Our standardized procedures and processes ensure a pleasant and safe environment to service your car or purchase a new one. Between Sales, Service, and Parts our team is of professionals is fully knowledgeable and trained to ensure that your experience here is a Great One! Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. Along with The Swinging Lady our dealership has been a fixture in the GTA for almost 60 years, We pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. Swing On By and Come See Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 and get yourself a hassle free deal on this dependable car today!
