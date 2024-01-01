Menu
MINT 2018 HYUNDAI SANTE FE SPORT AWD FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH NO ACCIDENTS, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, 2 SETS OF TIRES AND ALLOYS (WINTER & ALL SEASONS), PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR $15,995 PLUS TAX!! FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, TO BOOK ATEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

165,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD NO ACCIDENTS

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMZUDLB8JH056107

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

MINT 2018 HYUNDAI SANTE FE SPORT AWD FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH NO ACCIDENTS, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, 2 SETS OF TIRES AND ALLOYS (WINTER & ALL SEASONS), PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR $15,995 PLUS TAX!! FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, TO BOOK ATEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport