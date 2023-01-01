$21,985+ tax & licensing
$21,985
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Sport Sunroof Leather
Location
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
120,418KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10148565
- Stock #: AN 3695
- VIN: 5NPE34AF8JH703695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 120,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded Hyundai Sonata, All service records.
Hyundai Sonata Features the Following Options:
Heated Front Seats w Drivers Power, Sunroof, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Capable, Bluetooth, USB/AUX, Backup Camera w/ Assist Lines, Paddle Shifters, Voice Commands, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Wheels: 17'' Split Spoke Aluminum Alloys, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Styled Leather Steering Wheel.
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited km. **
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
