2018 Hyundai Sonata ...

$21,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 4 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10148565

10148565 Stock #: AN 3695

AN 3695 VIN: 5NPE34AF8JH703695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 120,418 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.