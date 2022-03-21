2018 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 3 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8930338

8930338 Stock #: L2159

L2159 VIN: 5NPE34AF9JH649632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,362 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.