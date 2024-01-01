$12,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE AWD *LOADED*CERTIFIED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,580 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION FULLY JAMMED 2018 HYUNDAI TUCSON SE AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH ALL THE OPTIONS, 17" ALLOYS RIMS WITH GREAT ALL SEASON RUBBER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, MINT LEATHER INTERIOR, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $12,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
