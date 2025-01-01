$22,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti Q50
S LUXE
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
Used
68,737KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1EV7AR4JM433010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1411
- Mileage 68,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance with the 2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0T Luxe AWD Finished in Black with Black leather interior. Under the hood, a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine delivers 300 horsepower through a 7-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive drive. The all-wheel-drive system provides enhanced traction and stability, making it well-suited for various driving conditions. Inside, the Q50 offers a refined cabin with leather-appointed seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Infiniti's InTouch dual-screen infotainment system, featuring Bluetooth connectivity. With its combination of power, comfort, and advanced technology, the 2018 Q50 3.0T Luxe AWD stands out in the luxury sedan segment. **** ONLY 68,000 KILOMETERS. ****
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES:
Backup camera for enhanced visibility
Lane departure warning for added safety
Forward collision warning to prevent accidents
Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes
Power SUNROOF
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Run flat tires
Solar-tinted glass
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
2.94 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Aluminum shift knob trim
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Aluminum door sill trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Front struts
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
170 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
16.7 STEERING RATIO
DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
0.6 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
INTOUCH INFOTAINMENT
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
