Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. 
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113

Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!

2018 Infiniti QX30

594,262 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Infiniti QX30

PURE 2.0L AWD/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/COMING SOON!!!

12539353

2018 Infiniti QX30

PURE 2.0L AWD/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/COMING SOON!!!

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
594,262KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SJKCH5CR0JA002756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 594,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113

Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Run flat tires
Aluminum roof rails

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Footwell lights
Automatic hazard warning lights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
0.39 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
16.0 STEERING RATIO
INTOUCH INFOTAINMENT
SIRIUSXM MOVIE LISTING CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2018 Infiniti QX30