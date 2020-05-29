Menu
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-3742

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25t AWD Prestige ,Navigation, Panoramic, Very Clean

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25t AWD Prestige ,Navigation, Panoramic, Very Clean

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-792-3742

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5122781
  • Stock #: Y2-1451
  • VIN: SADCK2FX3JA237394
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Car Proof:
This Gorgeous Jaguar F-Pace is provided with a Verified Car Proof History Report!


Main Features:
Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated & Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Assist, 


Features and Electronics:
Alloy Wheels, Powered Rear Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Speed Limiter, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Running Lights, Automatic Wipers, Keyless Ignition/Entry, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Powered Front Seats, Adjustable Tilt/Telescopic Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth, Audio System Compatible with CD/USB/AUX Input with Satellite Radio.


 


 


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-3742 or Email us yorkdalefinecars2760@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 2760 Dufferin St.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $595.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

