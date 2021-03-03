+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LEASE RETURN HUD
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Portfolio
BACK-UP CAMERA LEATHER PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
COOLED SEATS MEMORY SEAT POWER REAR HATCH
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL NAVIGATION SYSTEM
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER PANORAMA ROOF
5 PASSENGER ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING HEATED MIRRORS SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER LIFTGATE SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS
AM/FM POWER LOCKS SPOILER
CRUISE CONTROL POWER MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL
DUAL AIR BAGS POWER STEERING WARRANTY BOOK
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
Financing Available on the spot
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6