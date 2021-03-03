Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

92,000 KM

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
AutoPluto

888-507-5798

35t AWD Portfolio *Ltd Avail*

Location

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

92,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6625811
  • Stock #: 153623
  • VIN: SADCN2EV3JA243980

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153623
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LEASE RETURN HUD
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Portfolio
BACK-UP CAMERA LEATHER PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
COOLED SEATS MEMORY SEAT POWER REAR HATCH
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL NAVIGATION SYSTEM
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER PANORAMA ROOF
5 PASSENGER ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING HEATED MIRRORS SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER LIFTGATE SIDE FRONT AIRBAGS
AM/FM POWER LOCKS SPOILER
CRUISE CONTROL POWER MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL
DUAL AIR BAGS POWER STEERING WARRANTY BOOK

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

647-518-4130
