2018 Jaguar F-Type

Sale $80,999 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 1 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7225589

7225589 Stock #: 16908

16908 VIN: SAJD51EE5JCK48761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 40,151 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Supercharged Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Active suspension HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling WiFi Hotspot

