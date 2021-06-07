Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jaguar F-Type

40,151 KM

Details Description Features

$80,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$80,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar F-Type

2018 Jaguar F-Type

R

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar F-Type

R

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$80,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,151KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7225589
  • Stock #: 16908
  • VIN: SAJD51EE5JCK48761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 40,151 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER, FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. FINISHED IN BLACK ON TWO TONED RED/BLACK INTERIOR. EQUIPPED WITH EXTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE ($1300.00 OPTION),CLIMATE PACKAGE ($1800.00 OPTION),EXTENDED LEATHER PACKAGE ($2200.00 OPTION), POWERED TAIL GATE ($500.00 OPTION),FIXED PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF ($1200.00 OPTION),20 INCH RIMS ($1000.00 OPTION), FLAT BOTTOM LEATHER STEERING WHEEL ($1000.00 OPTION), MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM ($1000.00 OPTION), FRONT PARKING AID 275.00 OPTION, BLIND SPOT MONITOR 450.00 OPTION, GARAGE DOOR HOMELINK 250.00 OPTION, REVERSE CAMERA, FACTORY NAVIGATION, CROSS TRAFFIC DETYECK, AIR COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START KEY LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, THIS VEHICLE NEW WAS $125700.00 ++++++ TAXES ETC

the same address for over 25 YEARS!! 

With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years!  We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE.

WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. ANY VEHICLES SOLD FOR EXPORT NO WARRANTY AT ALL

Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. 

We cannot wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!!

Visit us on Facebook at   

https://www.facebook.com/malibumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350   E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550,  GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA,  JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, AMG PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price.

WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT 

POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL 

APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION

http://www.malibumotors.ca/financing/application.htm

www.malibumotors.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malibu Motors

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 39,628 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 Technik
 46,522 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 79,298 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory