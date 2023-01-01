2018 Jeep Cherokee

$26,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10549908

10549908 Stock #: 154191

154191 VIN: 1C4PJMBBXJD591885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic 4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.