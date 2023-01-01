$26,880+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4X4
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
60,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10549908
- Stock #: 154191
- VIN: 1C4PJMBBXJD591885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
