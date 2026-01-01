2018 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; background: white;>Special Price Offer!! Dont Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle thats in excellent condition. It includes options such </span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>as:<span style=color: black; background: white;> <span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1><span data-sheets-root=1>SPORT MODEL, FWD, BLUETOOTH</span></span> plus </span>Many<span style=color: black; background: white;> More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. </span></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 324.0pt 328.5pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Certification:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; background: white;>Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. <strong>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999</strong>. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: 297.0pt 324.0pt;><span style=font-size: 7.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: none; border-bottom: solid windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=border: none; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.</span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></strong></p>

2018 Jeep Cherokee

160,248 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT MODEL, FWD, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
14432488

2018 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT MODEL, FWD, BLUETOOTH

Location

Canada Bad Credit Loan

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

1-855-581-9598

  1. 14432488
  2. 14432488
  3. 14432488
  4. 14432488
  5. 14432488
  6. 14432488
  7. 14432488
  8. 14432488
  9. 14432488
  10. 14432488
  11. 14432488
  12. 14432488
  13. 14432488
  14. 14432488
  15. 14432488
  16. 14432488
  17. 14432488
  18. 14432488
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
160,248KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB6JD539228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: SPORT MODEL, FWD, BLUETOOTH plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canada Bad Credit Loan

Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee SPORT MODEL, FWD, BLUETOOTH for sale in North York, ON
2018 Jeep Cherokee SPORT MODEL, FWD, BLUETOOTH 160,248 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi A4 KOMFORT MODEL, QUATTRO, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, RE for sale in North York, ON
2024 Audi A4 KOMFORT MODEL, QUATTRO, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, RE 137,395 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Canada Bad Credit Loan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Bad Credit Loan

Canada Bad Credit Loan

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

Call Dealer

1-855-581-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-581-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Canada Bad Credit Loan

1-855-581-9598

2018 Jeep Cherokee