2018 Jeep Cherokee

47,251 KM

Details Features

$33,200

+ tax & licensing
$33,200

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$33,200

+ taxes & licensing

47,251KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9079798
  Stock #: P5926
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX8JD514816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,251 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Leather shift knob
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" touch screen display
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4.083 Axle Ratio
Off-Road Suspension
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.1 L Fuel Tank
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY
NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Off-Road Aluminum
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

