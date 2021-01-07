Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

70,012 KM

Details Description

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland High Altitude|4X4|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LOADED

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland High Altitude|4X4|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LOADED

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,012KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6496311
  • Stock #: U131
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG8JC263742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U131
  • Mileage 70,012 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** 4X4 HIGH ALTITUDE! AIR SUSPENSION! FULLY LOADED!! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, OFFROAD PAGES, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PARKING ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANESENSE, PARKSENSE, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ALERT, HILL START ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SELECTERRAIN MULTI DRIVE MODE SYSTEM, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

