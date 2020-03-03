Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara Auto, Navigation, Remote Starter

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara Auto, Navigation, Remote Starter

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

$34,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,743KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4743474
  • Stock #: P4992
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG4JL900267
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Calling all enthusiasts for this sleek and powerful 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara Auto, Navigation, Remote Starter. Savor quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this precision tuned Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Boasting an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It is well equipped with the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent, A/C Refrigerant, Rear Bumper Accents, Front Bumper Accents, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, CHIEF, and BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS. Drive for days in this spirited and fun-loving Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited. Visit Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 for a hassle-free deal!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • MP3 Player
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

