2018 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features 4x4

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.