1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
1-888-349-6329
+ taxes & licensing
Calling all enthusiasts for this sleek and powerful 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara Auto, Navigation, Remote Starter. Savor quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this precision tuned Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Boasting an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It is well equipped with the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent, A/C Refrigerant, Rear Bumper Accents, Front Bumper Accents, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, CHIEF, and BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS. Drive for days in this spirited and fun-loving Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited. Visit Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 for a hassle-free deal!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8